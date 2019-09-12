Inside the Americas

The US is marking 18 years since the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. The military and political consequences of that day are well documented. But for those directly exposed to the dust and debris released when the Word Trade Center twin towers collapsed, the long-term medical ramifications are also impossible to ignore, with rates of cancer and other serious illnesses on the rise. We take a closer look.

Meanwhile, this week saw hawkish US National Security Advisor John Bolton fired by President Donald Trump, who says he strongly disagreed with many of Bolton's opinions.

And no fewer than 50 US attorneys general embark on antitrust investigations into Google, the tech giant that boasts over 90 percent of the global search engine market share.