Skip to main content
Live
#Brexit
#Hurricane Dorian
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake
Talking Europe

MP Dominic Grieve: Boris Johnson 'doesn't seem to have grasped that a prime minister is not above the law'

Issued on: Modified:

Screengrab, France 24 | British lawmaker Dominic Grieve
By: Catherine Nicholson Follow

Our guest is Dominic Grieve, a British member of parliament and former attorney general who has set himself up for a clash with Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Grieve was expelled from the Conservative Party after his September 4 vote in favour of a law aimed at stopping a so-called no-deal Brexit. He spoke to FRANCE 24 in the wake of a ruling by Scotland’s highest court deeming Boris Johnson's prorogation of parliament "unlawful".

Advertising

Grieve also spoke about what he thinks will happen next and whether he believes Johnson will abide by the law compelling him to ask the European Union for a new Brexit extension if British lawmakers haven’t accepted a deal by October 19.

Presented by Catherine Nicholson.

Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.