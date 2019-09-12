Talking Europe

MP Dominic Grieve: Boris Johnson 'doesn't seem to have grasped that a prime minister is not above the law'
Issued on: Modified:
Our guest is Dominic Grieve, a British member of parliament and former attorney general who has set himself up for a clash with Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Grieve was expelled from the Conservative Party after his September 4 vote in favour of a law aimed at stopping a so-called no-deal Brexit. He spoke to FRANCE 24 in the wake of a ruling by Scotland’s highest court deeming Boris Johnson's prorogation of parliament "unlawful".
Grieve also spoke about what he thinks will happen next and whether he believes Johnson will abide by the law compelling him to ask the European Union for a new Brexit extension if British lawmakers haven’t accepted a deal by October 19.
Presented by Catherine Nicholson.