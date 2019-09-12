Talking Europe

MP Dominic Grieve: Boris Johnson 'doesn't seem to have grasped that a prime minister is not above the law'

Screengrab, France 24 | British lawmaker Dominic Grieve

Our guest is Dominic Grieve, a British member of parliament and former attorney general who has set himself up for a clash with Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Grieve was expelled from the Conservative Party after his September 4 vote in favour of a law aimed at stopping a so-called no-deal Brexit. He spoke to FRANCE 24 in the wake of a ruling by Scotland’s highest court deeming Boris Johnson's prorogation of parliament "unlawful".