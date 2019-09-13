Geena Davis on her fight to redress Hollywood's gender imbalance

She's best known for her roles in films like "Thelma & Louise" and the recent Netflix series "Glow". But today, some of her most interesting work is off-camera. For the past 15 years, Geena Davis has been focused on equality for women in cinema, through the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media. She tells Encore! about her new film, "This Changes Everything". Presented at the Deauville American Film Festival, the documentary is about discrimination against women in Hollywood.