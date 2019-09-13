Skip to main content
Live
#ParisStrike
#Democratic Party
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake
Focus

Economic slump weighs heavily on Tunisia's presidential election

Issued on: Modified:

By: Lilia BLAISE | Hamdi TLILI | Fadil ALIRIZA

Tunisia is holding a presidential election on Sunday and the abstention rate could be high. With unemployment of over 15 percent and an informal sector accounting for at least one third of GDP, many Tunisians have lost faith in politicians. But eight years after the revolution that toppled the Ben Ali dictatorship, they are certainly making their views heard. Our correspondents report.

Advertising

A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett.

Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.