Economic slump weighs heavily on Tunisia's presidential election
Tunisia is holding a presidential election on Sunday and the abstention rate could be high. With unemployment of over 15 percent and an informal sector accounting for at least one third of GDP, many Tunisians have lost faith in politicians. But eight years after the revolution that toppled the Ben Ali dictatorship, they are certainly making their views heard. Our correspondents report.
