Tunisia election: 'Why would I vote?' (3/4)

After years of broken vows, residents in Tunisia’s poorest areas have little faith in politicians and scant interest in the weekend’s presidential election. FRANCE 24 spoke with disillusioned voters.

Advertising Read more

The presidential candidates who inaugurated democracy in Tunisia in 2012 did what politicians everywhere do: they filled the air with promises. For many in Tunisia, none of the anticipated improvements ever materialised.

Still living without running water and electricity, many poor in Tunisia feel neglected by the government. After being let down for years, they see little point in going to the polls. “Honestly, why would I vote?” Hassan rhetorically asked a reporter. “I’d like to be optimistic, but in 2014 I voted because they promised me things, and afterwards the situation just got worse.”

>> Tunisa elections: We want women to be a priority, not just a card to play’ (2/4)

<span><span>Click on the player above to watch the report by Lilia Blaise, Hamdi Tlila, Fadil Aliriza and Peter O'Brien.</span></span>