‘What we need is unity’: Israeli Arab coalition appeals to Jewish vote

Scattered and divided only six months ago, Israeli Arab parties are standing united in Tuesday's election re-run, hoping to energise their support base and woo Jewish voters too. FRANCE 24's reporters followed them on the campaign trail.

Israel is holding its second general election in six months on Tuesday – an unprecedented situation resulting from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s failure to form a government.

The election re-run presents a second chance for Israeli Arab parties, which failed to unite in April and fared poorly at the polls.

This time they have pooled together in a Joint List, hoping to bring out the Arab wote and sway Jewish voters opposed to the country's drift to the right.

