Kristen Stewart on playing actress Jean Seberg and being outspoken

Kristen Stewart is probably one of the most intriguing actresses in Hollywood. She shot to fame in the "Twilight" franchise alongside Robert Pattinson, before moving on to more challenging roles in independent movies. The American star is on the festival circuit with her latest film "Seberg", in which she plays legendary actress Jean Seberg, the star of Jean-Luc Godard's 1960 film "Breathless". She sat down with FRANCE 24's Louise Dupont at the Deauville American Film Festival.