Licence to kill in Brazil: Rio police snipers authorised to shoot on sight

By: Valeria SACCONE | Louise RAULAIS

A few months ago, when Wilson Witzel spoke of using snipers to fight drug traffickers in Brazil's favelas, many thought he was only making a campaign promise. But since taking office, the new governor of Rio de Janeiro has implemented the policy, which has led to a rise in the number of people killed by police. Young, black and poor residents are particularly at risk from police snipers in Rio's outskirts. Our correspondents report.