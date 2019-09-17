Skip to main content
Spain sets new elections for November as attempts to form a government collapse

Issued on:

Oscar del Pozo, AFP| Spanish caretaker Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez attends a parliamentary debate and vote to elect a premier at the Spanish Congress (Las Cortes) on July 25.
Text by: NEWS WIRES

Spain's caretaker prime minister says fresh elections will take place in November as no leader can win enough parliamentary support to be able to form a government.

Pedro Sanchez made the announcement Tuesday after King Felipe VI announced that he had failed to find a party candidate capable of securing the support of a majority in parliament following elections April 29.

Sanchez's Socialists won the most seats in April's elections with 123 seats in the 350-seat lower chamber. Numerous other parties won sizeable representation in the chamber at the elections.

The king made the decision after two days of talks with party political leaders.

The deadline to form a government had been Sept. 23. Elections will now be held Nov. 10.

(AP)

