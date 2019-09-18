The horrific reality of a psychiatric hospital in Venezuela

It's one of the most devastating aspects of Venezuela's political and economic turmoil: the collapse of the public health system. Venezuela suffers from a severe shortage of medication, while many doctors have left the country. The situation is especially dire in psychiatric wards. With these hospitals barely functioning, it's only through the dedication of nurses that patients stay alive. Our team reports from the Lidice psychiatric hospital in Caracas, which no longer has any electricity.