Football, a game-changer for young Syrian refugees in Jordan

In Jordan's Zaatari refugee camp, the largest in the Middle East, living conditions remain rudimentary. But thanks to football, tens of thousands of children traumatised by the war in Syria are starting to find hope again. At the instigation of Prince Ali of Jordan, charities have joined forces to build football pitches, providing physical education to these child refugees. Both boys and girls now eagerly await each training session. FRANCE 24's team reports.