Skip to main content
Live
#Israel
#Saudi Arabia
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake

French minister says ‘not the time’ to grant Snowden asylum

Issued on:

AFP file photo | A demonstrator in Paris holds placards calling for Edward Snowden to be granted asylum.
Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Thursday that he saw no reason to change France’s official stance on former NSA contractor Edward Snowden’s asylum request.

Advertising

Le Drian told CNews television that when Snowden first asked for French asylum in 2013, the French government "considered it was not the time”. He added: “I don't see what has changed."

Snowden has been living in Russia to escape US prosecution after leaking classified documents detailing government surveillance programs. Asking France again for asylum this week, he argued that "protecting whistleblowers is not a hostile act."

>> Watch FRANCE 24's exclusive interview with Edward Snowden

Snowden’s comments came a day after another member of the French government, Justice Minister Nicole Belloubet, said that she would offer him asylum if it was up to her. The French presidential palace promptly issued a statement stressing that Belloubet had spoken in a “private capacity”.

The former NSA contractor has also sought asylum in several other countries. His memoir was released in about 20 countries this week, including France.

(FRANCE 24 with AP, REUTERS)

Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.