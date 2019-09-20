Week in Review: Kristen Stewart on playing Jean Seberg, the death of Tunisian leader Ben Ali and French hygiene

This week saw the death of Tunisia's long-running president Ben Ali; the French approach to hygiene is explored; and Kristen Stewart speaks to FRANCE 24 about playing French icon Jean Seberg.

ARTICLES

French minister says ‘not the time’ to grant Snowden asylum

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Thursday that he saw no reason to reconsider France’s 2013 decision to deny former NSA contractor Edward Snowden asylum.

Australia prepares for ‘Day Zero’ – the day the water runs out

It’s not unlike a storyline from a dystopian film about the taps running dry in cities around the world. Except that it may soon be a reality for around a dozen towns in Australia – and scientists say it’s a warning for the rest of the world.

Tunisia’s long-time leader Ben Ali, ousted by the Arab Spring, dies at 83

Tunisia’s former president Zine el-Abidine Ben Ali has died at the age of 83. The first casualty of the Arab Spring, Ben Ali was forced from power by popular revolt in 2011 after 23 years in office and had since been living in exile in Saudi Arabia.

Putin aims a weaponised barb at Trump over Saudi attack – and hits the mark

Russian President Vladimir Putin joked this week about selling defense systems to Riyadh following weekend attacks on Saudi oil facilities. The gag was aimed at US President Donald Trump and it hit the mark with the precision of a guided weapon.

As their flavours lose favour with Trump, e-cigarettes remain big business in France

President Donald Trump announced this week that all e-cigarette flavours apart from tobacco will be removed from the US market. But the popularity of vaping continues to grow globally, with the UK and France among the biggest users in Europe.

TV SHOWS ONLINE

ENCORE!

Film show: Brad Pitt stars as an astronaut in 'Ad Astra'

Critic Lisa Nesselson speaks to Eve Jackson about the week's film news, including James Gray's stunning thriller "Ad Astra" with Brad Pitt; Woody Allen's new film "A Rainy Day in New York"; and a ravishing feature, "Portrait of a Lady on Fire", which premiered in Cannes where it won the Queer Palm and Best Screenplay.

Kristen Stewart on playing actress Jean Seberg and why she loves France

Kristen Stewart is probably one of the most intriguing actresses in Hollywood. She shot to fame in the "Twilight" franchise alongside Robert Pattinson, before moving on to more challenging roles in independent movies. The American star is on the festival circuit with her latest film "Seberg", in which she plays legendary actress Jean Seberg, the star of Jean-Luc Godard's 1960 film "Breathless". She sat down with FRANCE 24's Louise Dupont at the Deauville American Film Festival.

#Bookstagram: Why finding a new read has never been easier

In today's show we look at the literary phenomenon "bookstagram". It's a magical land on social media where bookworms such as the actress Reese Witherspoon and presenter Oprah Winfrey post their latest novel recommendations.

Pretty Yende: Bringing opera into pop culture

We meet one of the most sought-after sopranos on the planet. After appearing in major productions around the world, South African singer Pretty Yende is performing a modern, social-media infused version of La Traviata at Paris's prestigious Opéra Garnier. She's on a mission to make classical music more accessible to people from diverse backgrounds and bring opera into pop culture. She joins us in the studio to tell us more.

FRENCH CONNECTIONS

The French and hygiene: Why is the negative stereotype so hard to wash off?

Do the French have a questionable relationship with hygiene? It's certainly a stereotype that continues to stick, particularly in English-speaking countries. That's paradoxical, given that France is also famous around the world for perfume and beauty products. Attentiveness to personal cleanliness has changed over time, so what's the situation today? We take a closer look.

FASHION

Casa 93: The alternative fashion school

How do we reinvent fashion? Tackling the problem at its root means going back to the way it's taught: fashion schools are often elitist. So former journalist Nadine Gonzalez decided to create a French version of the school she established in the favelas of Rio to get people out of poverty. The idea: free tuition, with no qualifications required to get in. It's called Casa 93, a nod to the postcode in the Seine-Saint-Denis neighbourhood where the school is located. FRANCE 24 went to check it out.

THE DEBATE

Has Bibi lost it? Israel vote fails to deliver majority for Netanyahu

Has time finally run out for Benjamin Netanyahu? He has been proving the polls wrong since 1996, but this time the ballots really don't add up in his favour. We ask about Bibi's fate - amid corruption cases - and what swung Tuesday's do-over of another snap election just five months ago. Would Israeli policy be much different under former army chief of staff Benny Gantz of the Blue and White Alliance? Could he even do a deal with the Likud? Or is this chapter one of a new political direction?

FOCUS

Licence to kill in Brazil: Rio police snipers authorised to shoot on sight

A few months ago, when Wilson Witzel spoke of using snipers to fight drug traffickers in Brazil's favelas, many thought he was only making a campaign promise. But since taking office, the new governor of Rio de Janeiro has implemented the policy, which has led to a rise in the number of people killed by police. Young, black and poor residents are particularly at risk from police snipers in Rio's outskirts. Our correspondents report.

Football, a game-changer for young Syrian refugees in Jordan

In Jordan's Zaatari refugee camp, the largest in the Middle East, living conditions remain rudimentary. But thanks to football, tens of thousands of children traumatised by the war in Syria are starting to find hope again. At the instigation of Prince Ali of Jordan, charities have joined forces to build football pitches, providing physical education to these child refugees. Both boys and girls now eagerly await each training session. FRANCE 24's team reports.

TALKING EUROPE

Pushing the EU's reset button: New Commission, new challenges

As summer turns to autumn in Europe, new beginnings are afoot at the EU's institutions. Ursula von der Leyen, the incoming president of the European Commission, has unveiled her proposed team of new Commissioners. But the line-up wasn't without controversy, notably for including a vice-presidency portfolio entitled "Protecting our European Way of Life".

MIDDLE EAST MATTERS

Iraq by night: Letting loose in Baghdad

With more than 50 percent of Iraq's population under 19 years old, young Iraqis want to reclaim their freedoms and are calling for a change of mentality in the conservative society. At night, some head to concert cafés or even electro parties in the capital, Baghdad, held amid tight security. Our correspondents Simona Foltyn and Lucile Wassermann report.

PERSPECTIVE

Dance inspired by dementia: How real life influences Philip Connaughton's choreography

In Perspective, we're joined in the studio by Philip Connaughton. Born and raised in Dublin, he trained with the prestigious Rambert Ballet Company and he's now a leading light in Irish contemporary dance and choreography. His latest piece, "Mamafesta Memorialising", inspired by his mother's illness, is being performed in Marseille.