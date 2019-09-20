Amid increasing threat from climate change, New York prepares for rising waters

New York - a metropolis surrounded by water - is increasingly under threat from rising tides caused by climate change, with whole neighbourhoods ravaged by Hurricane Sandy six years ago. FRANCE 24's Jessica Le Masurier reports.

This coming spring the City of New York will start the construction of the BIG U – a protective system to prevent flooding in Lower Manhattan.

"We need to create a barrier above the height of the future flood," said Simon David, one of the architects behind the project. "It changes according to the specific conditions along Manhattan. "Sometimes it's a levy, sometimes it's a wall, sometimes it's a gate which can go up and down so roads can go through it. But in effect, they combine to create a continuous barrier to the ocean."

