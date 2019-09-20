Skip to main content
Poland deeply divided over LGBT rights

Issued on: Modified:

By: Tomasz LUBIK | Gulliver CRAGG

In Poland, LGBT+ activists have been holding marches all summer, campaigning for rights such as civil partnerships or marriage. While the liberal opposition supports them, the conservative-nationalist government certainly does not. Alongside members of the clergy, it openly opposes the movement, turning LGBT+ rights into a campaign issue ahead of October's general election. In the meantime, Polish society remains deeply divided on the subject. Our correspondent reports.

A programme prepared by Patrick Lovett.

