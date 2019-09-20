IS group claims deadly attack on Burkina Faso soldiers

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for a deadly attack on Burkinabé soldiers, one month on. FRANCE 24’s Wassim Nasr says the claim is credible and that the attack shows how IS group has expanded its reach in northern Burkina Faso.

The August 20 attack on a military post in the north-eastern village of Koutougou killed 24 soldiers. By claiming responsibility for this attack, IS group has demonstrated its capacity to strike in areas where al Qaeda tends to be active.

