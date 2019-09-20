Tackling Japan’s tattoo taboo during Rugby World Cup

Rugby players travelling to Japan for the 2019 World Cup have been advised to conceal their tattoos while off the pitch so as not to offend their host country, where body ink is traditionally associated with Yakuza crime syndicates.

In return, a number of Japan's famed hot spring resorts have decided to relax their ban on tattoos during the tournament in an attempt to accommodate the 400,000 foreign fans expected to attend.

The World Cup kicks off Friday with the hosts taking on Russia, and runs through November 2.

