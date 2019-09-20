Springbok captain Kolisi carries hopes of rainbow nation at World Cup

“Stronger together”, the motto for the South African Rugby Union, applies just as much to Siya Kolisi, the first black captain to lead the Springboks into a Rugby World Cup.

South Africa open their 2019 World Cup campaign in Japan on Saturday by taking on the defending champions, New Zealand.

The Boks' sporting success has been an integral part of South Africa's development since the 1995 World Cup played on home soil, when Nelson Mandela presented the trophy to captain Francois Pienaar.

More than two decades on, Kolisi is hoping to inspire the nation again and carry his team to further success.

“That’s South Africa for you, whenever we go through adversity,” he told FRANCE 24’s reporters. “As soon as we come together, as South Africans, we can overcome everything.”

Click on the player above to watch the report by Caroline Dumay and Stefan Carstens.