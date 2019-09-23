European leaders blame Iran for Saudi attack, call for dialogue

Ludovic Marin, AFP | French President Emmanuel Macron (left) meets with German Chancelor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the United Nations headquarter on September 23, 2019.

The leaders of France, Germany and Britain on Monday agreed that Iran carried out this month's attack on Saudi Arabian oil infrastructure and called on Tehran to choose dialogue over further "provocation".

French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson backed the conclusion of the United States on the blasts at the Abqaiq and Khurais facilities.

"It is clear for us that Iran bears responsibility for this attack. There is no other explanation," they said in a joint statement released by France after meeting on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.

But the three countries -- which remain party to a nuclear deal with Iran from which President Donald Trump withdrew the United States -- said the solution was diplomacy.

"We call on Iran to commit to such a dialogue and to avoid any new provocation and escalation," they said.

"The attacks also highlight the need for a de-escalation in the region, for sustained diplomatic efforts and engagement with all sides."

