UK Supreme Court rules Boris Johnson's suspension of parliament was 'unlawful'

Britain's Supreme Court ruled unanimously on Tuesday that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's five-week suspension of Parliament was "unlawful, void and of no effect".

The case marked a historic confrontation between the prime minister, the courts, and Parliament over their rights and responsibilities.

"The court is bound to conclude... that the decision to advise Her Majesty to prorogue parliament was unlawful," Supreme Court head Brenda Hale said in the ruling.

Britain's highest court announced the decision after holding three days of hearings last week before 11 judges.

The court was deciding whether Johnson acted improperly by shutting down Parliament for five weeks before Britain's October 31 Brexit deadline, when the country is scheduled to leave the European Union.

