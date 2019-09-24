The Interview

Exclusive: Carola Rackete, the Sea Watch captain taken to court over migrant rescues

She is the sea captain who stood up to Italy's former interior minister Matteo Salvini. In late June, as Salvini refused to take in migrants, Carola Rackete defied authorities and entered the port of Lampedusa in southern Italy, where she disembarked 42 migrants rescued in the Mediterranean by her humanitarian ship, the Sea-Watch 3. The young German captain was arrested but a court ordered her release. She spoke to FRANCE 24's Marc Perelman.