LIVE: 'Fallacy' to say Amazon is the heritage of humankind, Brazil's Bolsonaro tells UN climate forum

Yana Paskova, Reuters | Brazil's president Jair Bolsonaro arrives ahead of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City, US, September 24, 2019.
Text by: FRANCE 24
|
Video by: FRANCE 24

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro - who has said he wants to convert rainforest to soybean farms and cattle pastures - is addressing the 2019 UN climate summit.

In the past couple of months, fires across Brazilian forests spread at a pace unseen in years.

Satellite data from the Brazilian Space Agency has shown a sharp increase in deforestation and forest fires in the past year. In August, the agency issued an alert that fires in the Amazon had increased 84 percent in the first seven months of this year, compared with the same period in 2018.

