LIVE: Johnson faces MPs after shock Supreme Court ruling

Boris Johnson faces MPs on Wednesday after they reconvened following the Supreme Court's judgement that his suspension of parliament in the run-up to Brexit was unlawful. Watch FRANCE 24's live coverage.

The British prime minister flew back from the UN General Assembly in New York into a major crisis that has sparked calls for his resignation just weeks before the UK is due to leave the European Union on October 31. Despite the stunning rebuke from the nation's highest court, the Conservative leader continues to insist he will take Britain out of the bloc next month even if he cannot agree exit terms with Brussels.

