LIVE: Trump addresses press conference after launch of impeachment probe

US President Donald Trump is set to face tough questions at a press conference Wednesday on the launch of an impeachment inquiry triggered by accusations he urged his Ukrainian counterpart to dig up dirt on political foe Joe Biden.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Tuesday that Democrats in the House of Representatives had launched a formal impeachment inquiry into Trump, accusing him of seeking foreign help to smear Democratic rival Joe Biden ahead of next year's election.

Trump told reporters on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly meeting of world leaders in New York, that he placed "no pressure" on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate Biden.

His comments were made following the release Wednesday of a memo by the White House outlining Trump's phone call to Zelenskiy in July.

