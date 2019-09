Venezuelan migrants living rough in Colombia

Pascale MARIANI | Richelle HARRISON PLESSE | Nicoló FILIPPO ROSSO | Jenny PEREZ CHIBUQUE By: Juan OROZCO

Among the thousands of Venezuelans fleeing their country's economic and political crisis, many head to neighbouring Colombia, especially to La Guajira, in the north-east. But this poor region does not have the means to welcome the new arrivals, who often end up sleeping on the streets. Our correspondents report.