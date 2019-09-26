Large fire breaks out at chemical factory in northern France

Jocelyn Moras, AFP | In this picture taken on September 26, 2019 in Rouen, smoke billows from a SEVESO classified Lubrizol factory on fire.

A large fire broke out in the early hours of Thursday at a French factory in the northern port city of Rouen, local authorities said.

Authorities added there were no reported victims at this stage. The fire at the factory of Lubrizol - a company that makes specialty chemicals - had started around 0240 local time (0040 GMT).

Around 130 firefighters were currently tackling the blaze at the site, and a security cordon had been put in place.

