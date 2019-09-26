Live: Former French president Jacques Chirac dies at 86
Former French president Jacques Chirac, a centre-right politician who served as head of state from 1995 to 2007, died on Thursday at the age of 86, his family has announced. Read our live blog for all the reactions and tributes.
- Chirac died 'peacefully, among his loved ones', his son-in-law said.
- France's lower house of parliament held a minute's silence in his honour.
- French President Emmanuel Macron will address the nation tonight at 8pm Paris time (GMT+2).
- 'Jacques Chirac is now part of the history of France,' said parliament speaker Richard Ferrand.
- EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said that Chirac's 'legacy for France and the EU will stay with us forever'.
- Former Belgian PM Verhofstadt paid tribute to his 'exceptional knowledge of the EU's workings' and 'excellent sense of humour'.