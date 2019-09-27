Burger à la carte: France's take on fast food

When you think of France, you might tend to think of haute cuisine. But fast food is as much a part of daily life in France as it is anywhere else in the world, especially among younger generations.Across the country, 32,000 businesses are serving burgers, pizzas and other fast food staples. In this episode of France in Focus, food historian Loïc Bienassis helps us in dispelling the gourmet myth and understanding France’s fast food phenomenon.