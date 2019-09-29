Live

Live blog: France holds public tribute for Jacques Chirac

Jacques Demarthon, AFP | French President Jacques Chirac at ceremonies marking the defeat of Nazi Germany on May 8, 2007, on the Champs-Élysées.

France is holding a day of public tribute at Invalides on Sunday for former president Jacques Chirac, who died on Thursday at the age of 86. Follow FRANCE 24's live blog for all of our special coverage on the late French president.