Live blog: France holds public tribute for Jacques Chirac
France is holding a day of public tribute at Invalides on Sunday for former president Jacques Chirac, who died on Thursday at the age of 86. Follow FRANCE 24's live blog for all of our special coverage on the late French president.
- France will hold a day of public homage (hommage national populaire) for Chirac at Invalides starting at 2pm local time (GMT+2) on Sunday. People have already been queuing up to pay their respects at the Élysée Palace and at City Hall.
- French President Emmanuel Macron will preside over military honours for Chirac at a memorial ceremony on Monday, with some 30 heads of state expected to attend. The former president will subsequently be buried alongside his daughter Laurence at a private ceremony at Montparnasse.
