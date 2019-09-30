Live: France bids emotional farewell to Chirac on national day of mourning
Issued on: Modified:
Dozens of world leaders join mourners in Paris Monday to pay their final respects to France’s former president Jacques Chirac as the country holds a national day of mourning for its charismatic former head of state.
- Former French president Jacques Chirac died on Thursday, September 26, aged 86.
- Chirac will be buried with full military honours at the Montparnasse cemetery in Paris.
- The funeral mass is being held at Saint-Sulpice church in the French capital.
- World leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, are attending the services.