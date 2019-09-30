Special Coverage

Live: France bids emotional farewell to Chirac on national day of mourning

136 shares

François Mori, AFP | Priests lean at the coffin of Jacques Chirac during a church service at the Saint-Sulpice church in Paris.

Dozens of world leaders join mourners in Paris Monday to pay their final respects to France’s former president Jacques Chirac as the country holds a national day of mourning for its charismatic former head of state.