Trafficking in antiquities bleeds Afghanistan of its history

By: Margaux BENN | Shahzaib WAHLAH

At the crossroads of Central Asia, Afghanistan has been home to Zoroastrian, Buddhist and Muslim cultures. Artefacts and relics abound, yet decades of war mean archaeological exploration and preservation have been almost impossible in most parts of the country. Digs are usually the work of scavengers who do so for a meagre living. Through a network of buyers and resellers, the unearthed treasures end up being exported, bleeding the country of its history. Our correspondents report.