Local farmers 'full of questions' after France chemical factory fire

As public anger grows over the French government’s handling of a chemical factory fire in Rouen on September 26, FRANCE 24’s James Andre meets local farmers who have been affected by the industrial accident.

Concerns about possible health risks from the fumes have driven protests over recent days. In an attempt to allay these fears, authorities have issued a list of chemicals burned in the fire and told people not to eat local produce.

This latter measure threatens to have an adverse impact on farmers in the area, some of whom have expressed a great deal of worry about the consequences of last week’s blaze.

“Today, we're full of questions... Will my soil still be polluted next year?" one farmer, Jean François Valleran, told FRANCE 24.

