Iraq refusing ID cards to relatives of IS group members

By: Simona FOLTYN | Lucile WASSERMANN

Is the Iraqi government punishing the families of Islamic State (IS) group members? Two years after the official defeat of the terrorist group, that's what several NGOs are saying. According to them, relatives of IS group members are denied ID cards as a form of collective punishment. Unable to prove their identity, these people are left with no access to food rations, education or work. Our Iraq correspondents report.