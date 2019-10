Venezuela crisis: Is Nicolas Maduro winning?

Tamara Adrian is a lawmaker from the Venezuelan opposition party Voluntad Popular. She is also the first transgender Venezuelan to be elected to parliament, back in 2015. She gave us her take on whether President Nicolas Maduro has regained the upper hand in the country's ongoing political crisis. "To get rid of a totalitarian regime such as Maduro's is very hard", Adrian told FRANCE 24.