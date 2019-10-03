Skip to main content
Knife-wielding attacker goes on deadly rampage at Paris police HQ

Issued on:

Eric Feferberg, AFP | View of the front of the police prefecture in a picture taken on October 5, 2010.
Text by: FRANCE 24 Follow
|
Video by: FRANCE 24 Follow

A man wielding a knife killed at least four people and wounded several others at the Paris police headquarters on Thursday, a police source told FRANCE 24. The attacker was shot and killed.



The attack took place on Thursday afternoon at the Paris police headquarters on Île de la Cité, located across the street from the Notre-Dame Cathedral.

The attacker was a staffer at the police headquarters, a police union source told Reuters.

The motive for the attack remains unknown.

French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner is heading to the scene, which was sealed shortly after the attack.

The attack came a day after thousands of officers marched in Paris to protest against low wages, long hours and increasing suicides in their ranks.

Extremists have repeatedly targeted French police in France in recent years. In 2017, a gunman opened fire on the Champs-Élysées boulevard, killing one officer before he was shot to death.

In 2016, an attack inspired by the Islamic State group killed a police officer and his companion, an administrator, at their home in front of their child.

(FRANCE 24 with AP)

This is a developing story and will be updated.

