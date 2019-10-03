Skip to main content
Live: Four killed in knife attack at Paris police HQ

Martin Bureau / AFP | Police and firefighter vehicles are parked near Paris prefecture de police (police headquarters) on October 3, 2019 after four officers were killed in a knife attack.
At least four people were killed on Thursday afternoon in a knife attack at the Paris police headquarters in the heart of the French capital. The attacker has been shot and killed. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments.

  • Four people have been killed in the attack at the Paris police HQ.
  • The attacker was a staffer at the police headquarters.
  • The motive for the attack remains unknown. According to police the attacker suffered a "moment of madness".
