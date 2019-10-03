Live: Four killed in knife attack at Paris police HQ

Martin Bureau / AFP | Police and firefighter vehicles are parked near Paris prefecture de police (police headquarters) on October 3, 2019 after four officers were killed in a knife attack.

At least four people were killed on Thursday afternoon in a knife attack at the Paris police headquarters in the heart of the French capital. The attacker has been shot and killed. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments.

Four people have been killed in the attack at the Paris police HQ.

The attacker was a staffer at the police headquarters.

The motive for the attack remains unknown. According to police the attacker suffered a "moment of madness".