Guatemala's child exodus leaves empty classrooms and worried families

By: FRANCE 2 | Yuka ROYER

In Guatemala, where 56% of the population lives below the poverty line, human trafficking is rife. Smugglers often encourage parents to send their children off with total strangers in a bid to reach the United States. As a result, many Guatemalan schools face an exodus of pupils. Our France 2 colleagues report, with FRANCE 24's Yuka Royer.