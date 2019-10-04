France in focus

Agribashing: French farmers under attack

By: Nadia CHARBIT | Stéphanie CHEVAL | Camille FEVRIER | Sonia BARITELLO

France remains Europe's leading agrarian nation, but growing awareness regarding pesticides, animal welfare and the environmental impact of farming has led to a serious disconnect between the French and their agricultural roots. Caught between changing consumer demands and never-ending financial constraints, French farmers are left struggling. Some are even victims of a new phenomenon known as agribashing: insults, smears and attacks posted by activists on social media. We take a closer look.