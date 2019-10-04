Inside the Americas

Peru is in political turmoil after President Martin Vizcarra dissolved Congress in what members of the opposition are calling a coup. The police and army have affirmed allegiance to him, but opposition MPs want to impeach him and swore in Vice-President Mercedes Araoz as interim leader. Araoz later quit, calling for new elections. We take a closer look.

Also, as the impeachment investigation ramps up against Donald Trump, we take a look at how Republicans are reacting in the US.

And we look at America's vaping crisis that's left at least 12 dead and more than 800 people with lung disease.