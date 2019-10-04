Skip to main content
Live
#Iraq
#Trump
France
Africa
Culture
TV Shows
Fight the Fake
Revisited

The Kasbah of Algiers, a symbol of Algeria

Issued on:

By: Miyuki DROZ | Chloé DOMAT

It’s a series of white houses and narrow streets, all cascading down to the Mediterranean Sea. The Kasbah of Algiers, a UNESCO World Heritage site, usually attracts thousands of tourists each year from all over the world. But this year there have been fewer visitors, as the streets of Algiers fill with protesters twice a week. Our reporters have been to the Kasbah, a place that embodies both the splendour of Algerian heritage and the ills of its society.

Advertising

>> The Kasbah of Algiers, a UNESCO World Heritage site

Page not found

The content you requested does not exist or is not available anymore.