The Kasbah of Algiers, a symbol of Algeria

It’s a series of white houses and narrow streets, all cascading down to the Mediterranean Sea. The Kasbah of Algiers, a UNESCO World Heritage site, usually attracts thousands of tourists each year from all over the world. But this year there have been fewer visitors, as the streets of Algiers fill with protesters twice a week. Our reporters have been to the Kasbah, a place that embodies both the splendour of Algerian heritage and the ills of its society.