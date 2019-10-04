Two U.S. diplomats drafted statement committing Ukraine to investigate Trump political rivals

Jim Watson, AFP | US President Donald Trump gestures as he arrives at the White House in Washington, DC, on October 3, 2019 after returning from an event in Florida.

Two U.S. diplomats drafted a statement in August for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that would have committed his country to investigate President Donald Trump's political rivals, the New York Times reported on Thursday.