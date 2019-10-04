Skip to main content
Two U.S. diplomats drafted statement committing Ukraine to investigate Trump political rivals

Jim Watson, AFP | US President Donald Trump gestures as he arrives at the White House in Washington, DC, on October 3, 2019 after returning from an event in Florida.
Two U.S. diplomats drafted a statement in August for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that would have committed his country to investigate President Donald Trump's political rivals, the New York Times reported on Thursday.

The statement was drafted by U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland and U.S. Special Envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker, the Times said, citing three people briefed on the draft statement.

