'Taking photos is like breathing for me': Fusayoshi Kai lights up Kyoto's 'Nuit Blanche'

On Saturday, Kyoto hosts the Japanese edition of "Nuit Blanche", a Parisian contemporary art festival whose name translates as sleepless night. Watch FRANCE 24's report.

Advertising Read more

Fusayoshi Kai knows Kyoto like the back of his hand – every narrow street and traditional house. Every morning for the past 50 years, the photographer has walked the length and breadth of the city, a place of temples and geiko entertainers. His art features prominently in the Japanese edition of France's annual "Nuit Blanche" festival.

Click on the video player above to watch FRANCE 24's report.