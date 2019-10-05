England first to reach Rugby World Cup quarter-finals after Argentina rout

Odd Andersen, AFP | England scored six tries as the Pumas were swept away in Tokyo.

England became the first team to reach the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals in Japan on Saturday after a 39-10 bonus-point win over Argentina, who had lock Tomas Lavanini sent off for a high tackle.

Jack Nowell celebrated his return from injury with a late try, one of six for Eddie Jones's men, who can now look ahead to a last-eight clash against either Wales or Australia in the Rugby World Cup.

"We're exactly where we wanted to be – we're 15 points after three games," said England coach Eddie Jones, who had to tell his players to "simplify" at half-time, despite their man advantage.

"With them having one [player] off we were probably just trying to push the game a little bit too much and we were a bit rusty too after two easy games and a long break," said Jones.

In humid conditions at Tokyo Stadium, the Pumas started the brighter, a delightful cross-field kick finding Matias Moroni in space, who jabbed the ball forward but was just beaten to the line by a covering Jonny May.

The Pumas nearly went over after the resulting five-metre scrum but had to settle for three points in front of the posts, slotted by fly-half Benjamin Urdapilleta to send their noisy supporters into raptures.

But England hit back instantly, a catch-and-drive from a line-out creating space out wide for May to dot down on the left-wing.

Likened to "a war" by veteran Argentina hooker Agustin Creevy, the match was always going to prove feisty and passions duly boiled over in the 12th minute with an off-the-ball scrap sparked by a hit from Pablo Matera.

Shortly afterwards came the key moment of the match, with referee Nigel Owens showing lock Tomas Lavanini a red card for a high hit on Owen Farrell.

The 14-man Pumas quickly found themselves stretched and fullback Elliot Daly exploited a huge gap on the left for a try that doubled England's advantage.

And scrum-half Ben Youngs celebrated overtaking Johnny Wilkinson in terms of caps with a trademark sniping score deep into extra time, giving England a 15-3 lead at the break.

The only concern for Eddie Jones after 40 minutes would have been the form of Farrell, who missed all four of his shots at goal.

Pumas all but out

Lavanini's dismissal killed the match as a contest and George Ford sealed the four-try bonus point early in the second half, Farrell this time slotting the extras.

The Pumas had rarely threatened the England line but enjoyed some success with less than 10 minutes to go as winger Moroni finished off a slick move with a try under the posts.

But replacement Nowell bounced off two defenders for a sensational try in the corner before Cowan-Dickie sealed it with England's sixth.

That score sparked more ugly scenes as the two teams pushed and shoved in Argentina's in-goal area.

"Obviously after the red card it became a little bit hard," said Argentina coach Mario Ledesma.

"The commitment of the boys was incredible and it lasted the whole game. It became too difficult but they never stopped fighting," he added.

Early quarter-final qualification is redemption for England after the humiliation of four years ago when they were the first World Cup hosts to miss out on the knock-out stages.

Next for Jones is a potential winner-takes-all meeting with France in Yokohama on October 12 to top Pool C – this World Cup's 'group of death'.

Argentina's hopes of qualifying hang by a thread. They must beat the United States on Wednesday and hope France lose their two remaining fixtures against Tonga and England.

