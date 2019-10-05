Tunisians disillusioned with political class ahead of elections

Ahead of Tunisia’s legislative elections on Sunday, FRANCE 24’s Armen Georgian spoke to people in the capital Tunis about the state of politics eight years on from the country’s 2011 Jasmine Revolution.

"I won’t vote," said one Tunisian, a teacher named Faouzia. "I no longer trust the political class. I don’t trust any of them. And they don’t have a clear programme," she continued.

