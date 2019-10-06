‘It’s against nature,’ say French protesters opposed to fertility treatments for single women, lesbians

Thousands of people thronged the streets of Paris on Sunday to protest a government-proposed bill that would allow single women and lesbian couples the same access to medically assisted fertility treatments as heterosexual couples, including IVF.

“It’s not normal,” 27-year-old mother-to-be Charlotte from Paris told FRANCE 24 as she and her husband, who wished not to be identified for fear of harming his chances of finding employment if publicly associated with the conservative movement, joined the march against the proposed law.

“What worries me is that if we accept that a child doesn’t need to have a father in its life, then we create a society where children no longer have any benchmarks,” she said, grimacing at the thought of one day having to explain to her own child why some children grow up with two mothers and no father.

Sunday’s demonstration made its way from the French senate to the Montparnasse tower in central Paris and was organised by around a dozen conservative and religious groups, including the “Manif Pour Tous” movement and the Alliance for Catholic Families, which spearheaded the protests against former president Francois Hollande’s gay marriage bill in 2013.

Waving red and green flags with the message “Liberty, Equality and Paternity”, many of the protesters had brought their children along to the carnival-like rally, which also contained pop-up hotdog and waffle stands to serve hungry participants. Popular songs, like Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” and the Verve’s “Bittersweet Symphony” blared from the loudspeakers as organisers encouraged protesters to call at least 10 people in their phone lists to come and join the protest “for the sake of the rights of the child”.

The protest comes ten days after French lawmakers voted in favour of President Emmanuel Macron’s proposed MAP (medically assisted procreation) law which would, if approved by the senate, hand single women and lesbian couples the same access to fertility treatments as married heterosexual couples.

Those opposing the bill argue that the law would deprive children of a necessary paternal figure and would threaten the traditional family structure.

Sporting a yellow vest – the symbolic reflective vest representing France’s Yellow Vest movement - Pascal Lefebre, 57, said he and his wife had joined the demonstration because they “oppose MAP in all forms”, noting that it’s simply “against nature”.