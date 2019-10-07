The Interview

Climate change: 'If the science is scary, the best thing to do is to share it with the public'

In his book "The Uninhabitable Earth: A Story of the Future", journalist David Wallace-Wells depicts a planet no longer fit for humans. He warns that by 2050, if we don't change course, storm damage and sea level rise will grow a hundredfold and there will be hundreds of millions of climate refugees. "If the science is scary, the best thing to do is to share it with the public," he tells FRANCE 24.