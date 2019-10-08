'For Sama': Syrian mother captures life in Aleppo under siege

We discover a mother's film about her city under siege and why she chose to stay there with her baby while bombs fell all around her. The harrowing, powerful and deeply human "For Sama" is about life in war-torn Aleppo and gives us a rare female perspective of war. Journalist Waad al-Kateab documents Syria in 2016, with the Assad regime - supported by the Russian air force - pummelling the rebel-held city, destroying houses and hospitals alike. It's co-directed by British filmmaker Edward Watts.