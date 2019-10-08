Live coverage: Emmanuel Macron pays tribute to officers killed in Paris police HQ knife attack

Philippe Wojazer/Pool/AFP | French President Emmanuel Macron attends the funeral of late French President Jacques Chirac during a military tribute at the Invalides in Paris on September 30, 2019.

French President Emmanuel Macron is paying tribute on Tuesday to the four police officers killed by a colleague at police headquarters in central Paris last week.

In the Paris police prefecture’s courtyard, Interior Minister Christophe Castaner will first posthumously bestow the Legion of Honour on the four victims of Thursday’s knife attack: Damien Ernest, Anthony Lancelot, Brice Le Mescam and Aurélia Trifiro.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, Justice Minister Nicole Belloubet and Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly will also attend the homage.

Macron will give his address from 11am local time.

