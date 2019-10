Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party leads Tunisia election, initial results show

Anis Mili, AFP | Tunisian Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party leader Rached Ghannouchi gives a press conferenc in reaction to the first exit polls of the legislative elections in the capital Tunis on October 6, 2019. Anis Mili, AFP

Tunisia's established Islamist-inspired party Ennahdha came out on top in legislative polls, winning 52 of the 217 seats, preliminary results showed Wednesday.