Russia lists Kremlin critic Navalny's group as 'foreign agent'

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny attends a hearing at a court in Moscow on June 24, 2019. © Vasily Maximov, AFP
Russian officials have designated a non-profit organization behind major anti-corruption investigations as a 'foreign agent' in a move that is likely to hinder their activities.

The Russian Justice Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that it has put the Foundation for Fighting Corruption on the foreign agents’ list. Russian officials have previously used the law to stigmatize various nonprofits, including highly respected human rights organizations.

The foundation’s director, Ivan Zhdanov, said Wednesday that it has not accepted any foreign funding and said the listing is aimed at stifling the organization.

The group, founded by opposition leader Alexei Navalny, rose to prominence thanks to its investigations into official corruption. In recent years it has grown into a nationwide network of Navalny’s supporters who have been investigating local officials and staging opposition rallies in their regions.

(AP)

